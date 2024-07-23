Budget to help Himachal Pradesh in disaster recovery: Rajeev Bindal

BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for focusing on welfare for the poor, upliftment of women and youth, and farmer welfare.

“Special provision has been made in the budget for Himachal Pradesh’s disaster recovery,” he said.

“It ensures welfare of poor people, where 80 crore poor people will continue to get free ration. Provision has been made to provide 3 crore poor people with concrete houses in rural areas and 1 crore poor people with concrete houses in urban areas this year,” he said.

Advertisement

Pointing out a unique convergence of development of cities and villages visible in the budget, he said that a provision of Rs 2,52,000 crores has been made for rural development and a provision of Rs 10 thousand crores has been made for the development of cities.

“For the youth, a budget of Rs 152000 crores has been made available for education and employment. Rs 5000 per month has been provided to one crore youth for training so that they can move towards self-employment. Rs 3 lakh crores for women’s development, Kisan Samman Nidhi will continue, along with this, this Modi government is committed to increase the income of one crore farmers,” he said.

The budget is also a pro-farmers budget that focuses on increasing the income of farmer brothers upto 50 percent profit, he added.

In a first, an expenditure of Rs 11,11,000 crores on infrastructure is historic, which includes provision made for the construction of about 40000 km of highways and 60000 km of rural roads, he added.

Highlighting significant benefits expected for Himachal Pradesh from infrastructure investments, he said that the network of four lanes and rural roads being laid in the state will get a boost.

Furthermore, he stated that the tax relief for the working class and middle-class people is a good step.