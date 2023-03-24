Budget session: Rahul Gandhi attends meeting of Congress MPs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attended the meeting of Congress MPs at the party office in the Parliament premises.

This comes a day after the Wayanad MP was convicted by a Surat case in a 2019 defamation case. Party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress has also called a meeting of its steering committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress Legislative Party leaders and Frontal Organisation Chiefs this evening.

As per the party, the meeting is being organised to discuss the “recent political developments”.

An official notification dated Thursday, stated, “An emergency meeting of Steering Committee, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and National Heads of Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells is scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 24, 2023, at AICC Office, New Delhi at 5 pm, to discuss the latest political developments”.

On Thursday, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remark with the Congress leaders rallying in his support.

Rahul Gandhi made the “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” remark in April 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

The court approved Rahul Gandhi’s bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.