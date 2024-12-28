BSP, SP too jump into the issue of Dr Singh’s memorial

Even as Congress and BJP were involved in a political rhetoric on the place of the memorial on the name of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, now Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP)Chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav too have jumped into the issue.

In a couple of tweets on Saturday Mayawati suggested that ,” After the death of the country’s first Sikh Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Central Government should perform his last rites there and should also build memorials etc. in his honour where his family wishes”. She further wrote,” That is, it is not right to do any politics for this and in these matters, it would be appropriate if the Central Government respects the sentiments of his family and also of the Sikh community.”

On the other hand , Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said,” The tradition of respect should be followed in the context of the Samadhi of the former Prime Minister of the country. There is no need for any politics on this issue, nor should there be. Dr. Manmohan Singh ji’s Samadhi should be built at Rajghat only.” He said,” BJP should not set an inappropriate example of its narrow thinking. History will never forgive BJP for its negative attitude.”

Controversy has arisen over the memorial of Dr Singh, hours before he was laid to rest on Saturday. Congress accused BJP, after which BJP gave a befitting reply to it and said that at least they should not play the game of dirty politics in the name of Manmohan Singh.Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about exploring the possibility of building a memorial for Manmohan Singh at the same place where his last rites will be held today.

“This is in keeping with the tradition of building memorials for politicians and former prime ministers at the place of their cremation,” Congress chief Kharge said. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that space will be allotted for the memorial of Dr. Manmohan Singh, adding that in the meantime the cremation and other formalities can proceed.