BSF troops find packet of suspected narcotics weighing 2.2 kg on International Border near Sri Karanpur

Alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) detected and recovered one packet of suspected narcotics weighing 2.2 kg on the International border near Sri Karanpur.

The BSF shot down a drone coming from Pakistan and foiled a smuggling attempt in Sri Karanpur area. The incident took place last night when the jawans on hearing the sound fired at the drone and brought it down.

”On the intervening night of 18-19 July, alert troops of BSF SriGanganagar fired on hearing buzzing sound of a Drone, which entered into Indian side of IB in Gen area Sri Karanpur and during search one packet (Wt-2.2 kg) of suspected narcotics was recovered,” its PRO said.

Advertisement