BSF to complain against Bangladesh over smuggling incidents

The Border Security Force (BSF) will lodge a formal complaint with their Bangladeshi counterparts following incidents of cross-border infiltration involving Bangladeshi nationals smuggling sugar in and out of Meghalaya.

A group of 30-35 Bangladeshi smugglers, assisted by local Indian villagers, infiltrated Indian territory near the unfenced Border Outpost (BOP) in Kuliang village, a statement said.

Their objective was to collect illegal sugar shipments from the Indian villagers.

Meghalaya shares a 443 kilometer boundary with Bangladesh.

During the ensuing pursuit by BSF personnel, both the smugglers and some local villagers resorted to throwing stones at the security forces.

The BSF highlighted the vulnerability of the Kuliang area, citing its proximity to the border and lack of fencing as factors that facilitate smuggling activities, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Since January 2024, BSF troops in the Kuliang area have seized over 100,000 kilograms of sugar, significantly curbing cross-border smuggling attempts.

The BSF has urged local residents in border areas to refrain from illegal activities and to cease assisting Bangladeshi smugglers.

The border guard force also raised concern over the frequent confrontations BSF personnel face from Indian villagers involved in smuggling, as the BSF strives to prevent illegal cross-border activities.