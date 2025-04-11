Ramkinkar Baij: Exhibition of the modernist

Once the capital of colonial India, Kolkata has a strange habit of displaying art, culture and sustenance of the artist, sometimes silently, almost in veils. Nazrul Tirtha, New Town, hosted one such event celebrating the genius of Ramkinkar Baij, the prodigy of an artist born in rural Bengal. The art exhibition was followed by the launch of a book titled “The Unseen Life of Ramkinkar Baij”, co-authored by Chandranath Das and his daughter Chandrima Das. The book provides intimate and never-before-seen shades and eventual evolution of the elusive artist from the red-soiled lands of Bankura.

Chandrima Das, the curator of the event, said, “The book starts with the question, ‘What are we searching for?’ I have purposely made this question, as many writings have already been written about Ramkinkar Baij, but what makes this biography unique is Baij’s techniques and his way of life through small encounters with different people in his lifetime, which have never been documented before. The book is a compilation of oral narratives and anecdotes from his family members and associates. Stories from his grandson, Satya Kinkar Adhikari, and his associates, Lalu Prasad Shaw and Niranjan Pradhan, have been analysed. For instance, there is a picture where Baij is sitting next to Radharani Devi carrying a cat on his lap. We in the book discovered the background story of how and when the picture was captured and what could be Baij’s experience and thoughts.”

Eminent sculptor Shri Niranjan Pradhan reminisced, “As a person, Ramkinkar Baij was as simple as the earth beneath our feet. His teaching was not just about technique; it was a light that showed us the way. I was privileged to witness this man up close and seek his insights on my work. He once said to me that he seeks students who come not just to learn but to absorb.”

The event hosted and attracted some of India’s celebrated and recognised artists, art critics and dignitaries, giving Baij the required reverence in recent years. Among the dignitaries were Lalu Prasad Shaw, Nirajan Prasad, Suktisubhra Pradhan, Sanjeev Kishore Gautam and Prayag Shukla. The exhibition featured an impressive collection of 80 artworks, including 67 paintings and 13 sculptures. Ranging from woodworks to digital paintings and various sculptures, the exhibition exuded the power of the visual arts in various modern forms.

A major highlight of the event was the handing over of the 1st Ramkinkar Baij Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 to Lalu Prasad Shaw, Niranjan Pradhan and Suktisubhra Pradhan for their contribution to modern Indian art.The event’s chief guest of honour was Sanjeev Kishore Gautam, director general, National Gallery of Modern Art, ministry of culture, government of India. The exhibition showcased an extensive collection of Baij’s original works, allowing the audience to experience the artistic prowess of the artist and bathe in the sombre presence of his bold and experimental style of creation.

Vijay Prabhat Shukla, the driving force behind the Ramkinkar Baij exhibition in Kolkata and the publication of “The Unseen Life of Ramkinkar Baij” shared his journey: how he had travelled for more than two years across Bengal, visiting places like Santiniketan, Bankura and Bhetia-Bolpur, to delve deep into Baij’s life. Captivated by the artist’s story and art, Shukla decided to publish the book. “It is truly gratifying to see such enthusiasm for Ramkinkar Baij’s work. This exhibition is not just a tribute but also a platform to reignite conversations about his contributions to Indian art. We hope this inspires a new generation of artists and art lovers to explore and appreciate his legacy,” he expressed.

The exhibition and book launch received widespread acclaim from the art community and visitors alike. Critics praised the initiative for reviving interest in Baij’s pioneering work, while audiences appreciated the opportunity to engage with his masterpieces in such a comprehensive setting.

Modern art time and again has shown how little and how trivial resources can produce the highest of magnitudes. Baij was one of the pioneers of the same; using cement and stones for cheaper materials, he became one of the pioneers of modern movements in India, if not Asia.