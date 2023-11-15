BSF shoots down a drone and confiscates another near a Punjab border, along with narcotics

In two different occasions, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone near the Punjab international border carrying a packet of drugs attached and shot down another drone.

According to a BSF official, BSF personnel stopped a drone close to Mianwali village in the Tarn Taran area on the intervening night of November 14–15.

The drone and two batteries were found in a damaged state in the fields next to the village during a combined search and rescue mission with the Punjab Police on Wednesday morning.

During an area domination patrol ahead of the boundary fence on Wednesday morning, BSF forces discovered a suspicious object in the fields close to Roranwala Khurd hamlet in the Amritsar sector.

A drone and a packet containing around 500 grams of heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape were found in the fields by the soldiers during their assessment.

According to the officer, both of the confiscated drones are DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopters manufactured in China.