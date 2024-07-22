BSF steps up vigilance amid law-and-order concerns in Bangladesh

In response to the worsening law and order situation in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened its operational preparedness along the India-Bangladesh border.

Inspector General Piyush Patel Purushottam Das of the BSF confirmed that the force has taken several proactive measures to ensure the security and stability of the border areas.

“We are aware that disturbances in a neighbouring country can have spillover effects,” IG Patel stated.

“Accordingly, we have increased our operational preparedness. All our commanding officers are stationed at the border check posts, supervising and monitoring the situation closely. We have moved all necessary resources towards the border to ensure full security and maintain law and order,” he added further.

India shares an 856-kilometer border with Bangladesh, of which 96% is already fenced. The remaining 30 kilometres are currently unfenced, but work is underway to close this gap.

“27.5 kilometres of the unfenced areas are under active construction,” IG Patel noted.

“Additionally, some existing fences have sustained damage, and we have requested the Central government to expedite reconstruction efforts. The government has responded positively, and repair work will commence soon,” he stated further.

Advertisement

The BSF’s enhanced vigilance aims to prevent any adverse impacts from the instability in Bangladesh. The force’s prompt actions underline its commitment to maintaining peace and security along the border.

Local residents and officials alike have expressed confidence in the BSF’s ability to manage the situation effectively. “The presence and proactive measures of the BSF provide a sense of security to those living near the border,” said a local official.

The BSF’s increased readiness comes at a crucial time, ensuring that India remains safeguarded against potential disruptions and continues to uphold law and order in the border regions.