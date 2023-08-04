BSF recovers four packets of heroin from Pak drone

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans recovered four packets of heroin, about 10.85 kg worth around Rs.53 crore in the international market, from a drone which was shot down at Indo-Pak International Border in Sriganganagar district on the intervening night of 3/4 August.

The soldiers deployed, on the border adjacent to Sriganganagar, Sector Shriganganagar, hearing the sound of a drone coming from the Pakistan side, instantly fired on the drone.

During a search of the area, three packets of suspected heroin wrapped with yellow tape were recovered from the area. With the first light of the morning, one more packet was found during a detailed search of the area, a BSF spokesman said here today.

Advertisement

Under this operation, a total of four packets of suspected heroin (total weight approx. 10.85 kg) were recovered that cost around Rs.53 crore in the international market.

The heroin recovered will be handed over to the concerned agency for detailed investigation.

It is a well known fact that even before this, continuous nefarious attempts were being made by Pakistan to smuggle drugs through drones from across the border, but under the guidance of Puneet Rastogi, Inspector General, Rajasthan Frontier BSF, their efforts are being foiled by the alert and vigilant jawans.

On July 20, 2023, the BSF jawans had recovered Pakistani drone and 2.30 kg heroin by firing on Pakistani drone at the Indo-Pak international border adjacent to Raisinghnagar.