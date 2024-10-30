BSF in Tripura seizes 4,000 Yaba tablets from Bangladeshi smuggler, foils infiltration plans in separate operations

Tight security ahead of 13 Nov bypoll in Midnapore
With the Midnapore Assembly by-election on 13 November, district authorities have significantly ramped up security measures, aiming to ensure a peaceful and orderly voting process.
In a significant anti-narcotics operation along the India-Bangladesh border, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura intercepted a Bangladeshi smuggler and seized 4,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 80 lakh.
Acting on precise intelligence, vigilant BSF troops thwarted the smuggling attempt on Tuesday, underlining their commitment to a #DrugFreeIndia.
In separate operations on October 27, BSF also detained 15 individuals, including nine Bangladeshi nationals, during routine checks at Agartala Railway Station.
These individuals, including children, were apprehended by a Mobile Check Post team and reportedly intended to establish a permanent settlement in Kolkata after recently being released on bail.
The BSF’s intensified efforts continue to safeguard Tripura’s borders against illegal drug trafficking and unauthorised entries.
