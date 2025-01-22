BSF busts currency smuggling network in Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals attempting to smuggle foreign currency across the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

During the operation, BSF officers seized 810 Bangladeshi Taka from the suspects, who were trying to transport the currency into India illegally.

The operation forms part of a series of recent efforts by BSF to curb smuggling activities in Meghalaya.

Earlier this week, the BSF successfully foiled several smuggling attempts across East Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills districts, leading to the seizure of IV cannula sets, 2,000 bottles of illegal cough syrup, and other contraband. A Tata truck involved in transporting these illicit goods, valued at Rs 52.76 lakhs, was also impounded.

The South Garo Hills sector in particular, has become a hotspot for such activities due to its remote and difficult-to-patrol terrain.

The smuggling networks exploit the region’s geographical isolation and the porous nature of the border, making enforcement efforts difficult.

In response to these challenges, BSF Meghalaya has ramped up surveillance and intensified patrols in key areas known for smuggling.