Bihar Board results 2020 (BSEB): Candidates waiting to check Bihar Board class 10 results 2020 don’t need to wait much. As per the latest updates, Bihar Board Class 10 results 2020 will soon be declared online on Bihar Board official result website i.e. biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

It has been informed that the Bihar Board class 10 results announcement was scheduled for Wednesday but due to some issue it got delayed and expected to be released soon.

Till now, no official confirmation has been given regarding the Bihar Board class 10 result date on the official website.

Once the BSEB declared the Bihar Board class X result 2020 online then candidate need to follow few steps to check their results:

– Log on to the official website biharboard.ac.in

– Click on the Bihar Matriculation result tab

– A new window will open and candidate need to fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, date of birth and other asked information

– Submit the details online and result will be available on the screen

BSEB successfully conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 across the state from 17 to 24 February, 2020 and about 15 lakh candidates entered the examination hall.

Along with this candidates can also check their results via SMS service and for this candidate need to type a message ‘BSEB10’ space ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Keep surfing this space for the latest update on Bihar Board class 10 results 2020.