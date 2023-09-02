BSEB rolls back decision on 60% attendance for high school students

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has rolled back its decision allowing students of Classes 9 to 12 to appear in the board examinations in case of 60 per cent attendance.

The state Education Department had earlier made it mandatory for every student to have more than 75 per cent attendance to appear for the examinations.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore had said that those students suffering from cancer, TB, AIDS and other serious diseases would get relaxation of 15 per cent attendance.

Advertisement

Following the announcement, Additional Chief Secretary, K.K. Pathak had reportedly called him to his office for the clarification. Due to the tough stand of Pathak, Anand Kishore rolled back his decision on Thursday night.

As per the fresh notification, the BSEB has cancelled the notification issued on August 29 where it it had given relaxation in attendance to 60 per cent for special category students. After the cancellation, every student has to have more than 75 per cent attendance to become eligible for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.