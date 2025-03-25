BSEB 12th results OUT– Find out if you passed the Bihar Board exams

Wait is over! Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has formally announced the results of Class 12 for the year 2025. The announcement was made today, March 25, at 1:15 PM by Education Minister Sunil Kumar and BSEB chairman. Immediately after the press meet, the results went live online.

Candidates who had taken the exams are now eligible to see their marks on interresult2025 (dot) com and interbiharboard (dot) com. You just have to provide your roll number and roll code to see the results.

More than 12 lakh students had appeared for the exams

This year, BSEB conducted the Intermediate (Class 12) board exams from February 1 to February 15, 2025. Approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the exams at different centers within Bihar. Now that results are out, students can view their scores on various sites.

How to check Bihar Board (BSEB) 12th results 2025 online

1. Open the official website: interresult2025 (dot) com or interbiharboard (dot) com.

2. Locate the result link: Press ‘BSEB Intermediate Result 2025’.

3. Provide details: Enter your roll number and roll code.

4. View your result: Press ‘Submit’ to view your marks.

5. Download & print: Save a copy of your result for future reference.

For students who use offline means or experience website problems, the Bihar Board provides other options to access BSEB results:

1. SMS Service

– Write a message using BSEB12 (space) Roll Number and send it to 56263.

– Your result will be sent through SMS.

2. DigiLocker

– Install the DigiLocker App or access its official website.

– Log in with your registered credentials.

– Download your Bihar Board 12th Marksheet digitally and find it.

Wait for more updates about scrutiny application, re-evaluation procedures, and compartment exams for those students who want to better their scores.

Congratulations to all the students!