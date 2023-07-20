BRS takes a dig at BJP’s Union minister on Manipur

Even as Union minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy squatted on the Outer Ring Road in protest after his convoy was stopped by police the BRS took a dig at him for engaging in theatrics forgetting about the situation prevailing in Manipur.

Reddy was placed under preventive detention by police while he was on way to a village in the Ranga Reddy district to inspect double-bedroom houses under-construction which the BJP alleged were of inferior quality.

Prof Dasoju Srravan of the BRS pointed out “Manipur is burning with indiscriminate violence, arson, women being raped and ironically Kishan Reddy is indulging in low-level political theatrics in Telangana forgetting that he is still the Union minister for development of North Eastern states.”

A large delegation of BJP leaders led by Reddy were scheduled to visit Batasingaram village in Ranga Reddy district today to inspect the under-construction 2 BHK houses alleging poor quality construction.

The double-bed room houses are being constructed for the economically backward section of the society. Several other BJP leaders including Etela Rajender, N Ramachander Rao, AP Jithender Reddy and DK Aruna were also put under house arrest by Telangana police as early as 6:30 am to prevent them from leaving for Batasingaram.

The Union minister was stopped near Tukkuguda by Rachakonda police and an argument ensued with police commissioner D Chouhan as Reddy and another BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao sat on the road even as there was a heavy downpour. An angry Kishan Reddy was heard saying “Am I a criminal? Am I a terrorist? I have the right to go anywhere, Is this a police state? Is this the kingdom of Kalvakuntla (KCR)?”

The police commissioner continued to request him to cooperate with the police. In the meantime, a large number of BJP workers and leaders also reached the spot. “High-handedness and muzzling of Opposition voices has become the hallmark of KCR government,” said Reddy.

He also condemned the arrest of BJP leaders adding that “it yet again exposes the tyrannical rule under BRS”.

He was later taken away from the spot by the police.

The BJP has alleged that the KCR-led Telangana government has ignored the poor and despite being a flagship programme of the BRS none of the houses have been handed over to the beneficiaries so that the poor quality construction does not get exposed before elections. The party further alleged that the preventive arrests were made to cover up the incompetence of the government.

Meanwhile, according to the state government 70,000 double-bed room houses will be distributed, starting from August in the Greater Hyderabad area.