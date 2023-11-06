BRS sold govt to contractors, says BJP citing sinking barrage

Senior BJP leader in charge of the Telangana Prakash Javadekar alleged that the BRS sold the government to contractors. He made the allegation in the wake of the sinking of some piers of the Kaleshwaram Project.

In defence of the state government, BRS Minister T Harish Rao said Kaleshwaram was a mega project and it would not be correct to say that the sagging of some pillars means the entire project was a waste.

The BJP on Monday released a 32-page chargesheet against the ruling party with an allegation of all-pervasive corruption. “They have sold this government to contractors. False promises, betrayal of the spirit of Telangana, promoting their own family and liquor and drugs – this is their story,” said Javadekar.

He also accused the BRS Government of inaction against the radicalisation of the youths due to the influence of AIMIM. “The government’s duty is to maintain law and order and arrest those involved in extremism. Unfortunately, this has not happened and quite often NIA had to come in and arrest the people,” he added.

Another senior BJP leader, P Muralidhar Rao, who had prepared the 32-page document on the unkept promises of the BRS Government, said, “The BRS regime has become synonymous with corruption. Their corruption is all pervasive.”

Citing the pillars of the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project found sinking, he pointed out that “truth has the knack of coming out at the appropriate time. Kaleshwaram project is now in discussion across the country”.

BRS leader T Harish Rao said, “Kaleshwaram Dam does not mean only Medigadda barrage. It means three barrages, 22 pump houses, 19 reservoirs, 203 km of underground tunnels and a few 400kv substations. It is a mega multi-stage lift irrigation project. If one pillar in a barrage sags does it mean the entire project sags and Rs one lakh crore has been wasted?”

He also said during the guarantee period the agency would make the necessary changes without the state government spending any funds.

The BJP chargesheet also listed the TSPSC paper leak case, rising unemployment, failure to clean up river Musi in Hyderabad, failure to reopen Nizam Sugar factory and the role of BRS MLA in transfer and postings. Rao added that the state government’s digital portal for land records, Dharani has become the legal mechanism for acquiring plots of land.

PM’s meeting tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a BC atma gaurava (self-respect) sabha tomorrow at LB stadium in Hyderabad tomorrow aimed at wooing the backward classes in Telangana which boasts of a large population of BCs but with low representation in politics.

The public rally comes after the BJP announced that if voted to power it would ensure a BC will be made the chief minister. It has also included several BC candidates in the three lists comprising 88 candidates. The Prime Minister will also address a rally for Scheduled Castes at a rally at Secunderabad on 11 November.

So far, the BJP has been trailing behind both BRS and Congress when it comes to campaigning but the presence of big guns will perhaps make up for the low impact on the ground.