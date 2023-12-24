BRS presents White Paper to counter Congress allegations

Alleging that the new Congress government was creating a wrong perception among investors in its bid to discredit the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao government, the BRS on Sunday presented its own White Paper claiming that it had created assets worth Rs 50 lakh crore in the past ten years.

The Congress government had tabled two White Papers in the recently-concluded session of the State Legislative Assembly, one on finances and the other on the Energy Department while accusing the previous BRS government of financial mismanagement leaving the state in a debt trap.

Releasing the “Telangana Swedha Patram”, party’s working president KT Rama Rao said there was an attempt to discredit the work of the BRS government and in the Assembly the Opposition was denied a chance of presenting their views when the Treasury Benches had tabled the two White Papers.

Claiming that the BRS government had faced challenges it took over the reins in 2014, Rao said, “When KCR took over as chief minister the finances were in doldrums, political conspiracies aside, we faced the daunting task of division of employees and assets post bifurcation. There was also 2700 mw power deficit. We inherited serious problems like fluorosis due to lack of clean drinking water, scarcity of water for irrigation and lack of medical facilities.”

He slammed the Congress for maligning the previous government by fudging figures and dismissed the claims that the state’s gross debt was Rs 6.70 lakh crore. He said the actual figure was Rs 3.17 lakh crore.

“In the last ten years, the expenditure in the power sector was Rs 1.37 lakh crore while the value of assets created was Rs 6.87 lakh crore,” said Rao.

Congress had alleged that the power department was borrowing from banks for working capital because government departments did not pay their dues. The distribution companies also were saddled with debts worth Rs 81.5 crore.

“Politically run your campaigns against us. But don’t discredit the projects and create a wrong perception for investors,” said the BRS leader.

KTR, as Rao is popularly called, was slated to give his power-point presentation on the progress made by the state under the BRS government yesterday. However, he was called back by KCR from the BRS party office to their residence where the party supremo was recuperating from a hip replacement surgery.

KCR reviewed the power-point presentation himself and felt there was need to add the background and the circumstances behind their policies to ensure the public gets a proper perspective on the issues in hand.