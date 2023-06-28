BRS attacks Governor after tweet on dilapidated hospital

The BRS has once again clashed with Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. This time over the dilapidated condition of the Osmania General Hospital with the ruling party accusing her of indulging in politics and mudslinging.

The BRS claimed that the success of Bustee Dawakhanas has considerably reduced the outdoor patient load of the century-old Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

The latest confrontation took place over a tweet by Dr Soundararajan on the dilapidated condition of the hospital. Much as the BRS touted the success of Bustee Dawakhanas it was strangely silent on the fate of the dilapidated heritage building of OGH which remained a concern for doctors, staff, medical students and patients since it largely caters to the Old City area, under the Hyderabad Constituency represented by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who too had slammed the state government on the same issue, recently.

“Concerned to see the dilapidated condition of the century old prestigious Osmania General Hospital. Pride of this citadel of learning and healing must be restored soon,” wrote the Governor in her tweet which was in response to an appeal from a Twitter handle named “Justice for OGH.”

It reads: “We humbly appeal to the government to once again acknowledge the commitments previously made about reconstruction of OGH and take action.”

Health Minister T Harish Rao hit out at the Governor claiming that the outdoor patient load has reduced considerably in Osmania General Hospital because of the impact of the Bustee Dawakhanas introduced by the BRS government in Telangana.

Rao claimed that people are flocking to these clinics for non serious illnesses instead of going to OGH. The health minister slammed the governor saying she was indulging in politics pointing out that she never said a good word or positive comment for Telangana’s achievements in the health sector.

“One and only state to witness 100 per cent institutional delivery is Telangana. But she never says ‘good job! Or keep it up’ even when Telangana won laurels from the central government,” complained T Harish Rao. The BRS government claimed that due to the success of Bustee Dawakhanas there has been a decrease of 7,00,000 outdoor patients in OGH and another 3,00,000 in Niloufer Hospital and Maternity Centre.

Twitter handles belonging to BRS leaders lashed out at the governor for her tweet. BRS leader Y Sathish Reddy pointed out: “When Telangana faced discrimination by not being granted even a single medical college by the Modi Government where were you?”