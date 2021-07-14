The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the chief general manager of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and two others in a five lakh rupees bribery case.

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency team arrested NPHC’s chief general manager, finance, Harjeet Singh Puri, posted in Haryana’s Faridabad. Additionally, two more persons, identified as Sunil Mendiratta, a senior general manager (Project) of Gammon CMC Joint Venture, and Sanchit Saini, in alleged Rs 5 lakh bribery case.

The probe agency has registered a case against Puri, Mendiratta, Gammon CMC Joint Venture, Sunil Saini and unknown others. The spokesperson shared that the Gammon CMC Joint Venture was working in Parbati Hydroelectric Project Stage-II of NHPC located near Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, and had two claims of Rs 1.36 crore and Rs 1.9 crore, and some additional bills of Rs 2 crore pending.

Mendiratta requested Puri to expedite the process of payments, for which he allegedly demanded the bribe.

“CBI laid a trap and Puri was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. Mendiratta and Saini were also caught,” the official said.

He said that the agency conducted searches at Faridabad, Kullu, and Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents including property and financial dealings. The CBI also recovered Rs 25 lakh cash and 1 kg gold from Puri’s possession.

…With IANS inputs