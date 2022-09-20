Bravery, brilliance honoured: DG CRPF felicitates excellence

In keeping with the tradition of honouring Gallant heroes and exceptional performances, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF felicitated the Bravehearts who were awarded the Gallantry medal this Independence Day in a solemn ceremony held at Shaurya Officers Institute, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

The family members of Bravehearts who were awarded Gallantry Medals posthumously were also honoured.

9 Home Minister’s Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak were presented to the personnel for their exemplary and unparalleled role in generating timely, credible, and accurate intelligence based on which successful operations were launched.

To encourage the culture of hard work and excellence in the students, 37 meritorious students of CRPF Public Schools situated at Rohini and Dwarka were felicitated out of which 19 are those who secured first, second and third positions in their senior secondary examination in science, commerce, and humanities streams while 18 secured first, second and third position in their secondary examination.

The DG honoured the family members of the great heroes of the Force who made supreme sacrifice while fighting with indomitable courage and had received gallantry medals posthumously.

While congratulating the medal awardees and meritorious students, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, in his address, expressed his pride in as many as 2419 gallantry medals bagged by the Force over the years and expressed his firm belief in the commitment of the Bravehearts to take the prestige and dignity of the Force to new heights while effectively carrying out their duties.