Brajesh Pathak, Dimple Yadav campaign for Milkipur assembly by-polls in UP

Campaigning for the Milkipur assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for February 5, has intensified.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak addressed a couple of election meetings in the Milkipur assembly segment on Thursday, claiming that the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate will lose his security deposit in the by-polls. He also criticised the SP candidate for dynasty politics and asked voters to be cautious of his alleged conspiracy.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party’s star campaigner, MP Dimple Yadav, held an impressive 10-km-long roadshow on Thursday.

The Mainpuri MP first offered prayers at Maharishi Vamdev Taposthali in Kumarganj before commencing her roadshow. She was accompanied by cricketer Rinku Singh’s fiancée and MP from Machilishahar, Priya Saroj, and party MPs Iqra Hasan and Ragini Sonkar.

This is the first roadshow by the party’s central leadership. SP President Akhilesh Yadav will campaign in Milkipur on February 3.

Speaking to media persons, Dimple Yadav claimed that the mood of the voters is in favour of the Samajwadi Party in the Milkipur by-polls. “We will win by a heavy margin,” she remarked.

Terming the Prayagraj Mahakumbh stampede as unfortunate, Dimple Yadav said, “Our condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray to God that those who are injured recover soon.” She also urged the Yogi Adityanath government to increase the compensation announced for the families of the deceased.