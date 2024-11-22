Brainstorming session on remote sensing held at Bhubaneswar

Fundamentals of sensing and various methods and types of remote sensing figured at a distinguished lecture delivered by Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, K N Bajaj Chair Professor and Professor of Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) here.

Prof. Chaudhuri’s insightful presentation on the intriguing subject ‘Analysis of Remotely Sensed Images: Does AI Play Any Role?’ attracted a large number of faculty members including heads of various allied departments.

He elaborated on the diverse application domains, the challenges faced and ongoing research problems in the field with the presentation seamlessly merging technical depth with practical insights and concluding with open ended questions which invited further exploration.

The session also explored how Artificial Intelligence (AI) was revolutionizing the analysis of remotely sensed images, transforming them into powerful tools for research, environmental monitoring and policy-making. It was followed by an engaging Question-Answer session during which the audience, comprising academicians, researchers, students and professionals interacted with the speaker on AI’s potential to reshape remote sensing and its interdisciplinary applications.

The meeting, held at the Atal Incubation Centre in the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) campus, was presided over by SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda. It was attended, among others, by Prof. Manas Kumar Mallick, Director of ITER, Prof. Prasanta Kumar Panigrahi, Director of SOA’s Centre for Quantum Science and Quantum Technology, Dr. Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate, Prof. R.K.Panda, Director of SOA’s Centre for Climate Smart Agriculture, Prof. Renu Sharma, Additional Dean (Student Affairs), ITER and Mr. Rajeev Kumar, DGM, SOA-CII.