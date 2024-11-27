Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till Nov 28 over Oppn demand for debate on Adani bribery, Sambhal violence

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned till tomorrow on the second day of Winter session as the opposition uproar continued over their demand to discuss various issues, including the Adani indictment and Sambhal violence.

The opposition MPs gave notices on Wednesday to move an adjournment motion in both the Houses to discuss issues related to Manipur, the Adani indictment and the violence in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.Minutes after the proceedings began in the Lok Sabha, members of Opposition parties created a ruckus over the Adani bribery case.

During the Question Hour, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there is a need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media platforms. He said the Parliamentary Standing Committee should take up the issue and also called for a consensus to frame more strict laws in this regard.

Earlier, Congress lawmakers Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari moved for an adjournment motion in the Lower House before the commencement of the proceedings.In a notice addressed to the Secretary-General Lok Sabha, Congress member Manickam Tagore said, “I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance.”

His party colleague Manish Tewari also gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha and demanded discussion on the “Impact on India as a business destination and the robustness of our regulatory and oversight processes, following two indictments in the United States against the Adani conglomerate.”

Congress Member Hibi Eden moved an adjournment motion notice in the House demanding a discussion on the ‘deteriorating condition’ in Manipur. In his notice, Hibi Eden urged the government to “take accountability and implement immediate measures to restore peace and justice.”

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon. After Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s motion was passed, BJP Member Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, adjourned the House till November 28.

In the House of Elders, Congress Member Randeep Singh Surjewala also moved an adjournment motion under Rule 267 on the US court indictment alleging bribery by the Adani Group to secure power supply agreements through SECl tenders.

The Bills including Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak and The Officials (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill 2024 were listed for consideration and passing. The House was adjourned briefly as members of the Congress and other opposition demanded debate of the issues.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said he has received 18 notices under Rule 267 for suspension of the scheduled business and to take up issues related to the Adani Group, violence in UP’s Sambhal and rising incidents of crime in Delhi. He rejected all notices. Unhappy over the decision, Opposition Members started raising slogans. The Upper House was also finally adjourned for the day.

The first day of the Winter Session commenced on November 25, with both the Houses being adjourned without conducting any business due to disruptions.