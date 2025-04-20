Nadda’s clarification on Nishikant remarks is nothing but damage control: Congress

The Opposition Congress has slammed BJP national president JP Nadda for his remarks distancing the saffron party from the comments made by its leader Nishikant Dubey against the Supreme Court of India.

Congress general secretary In-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the MPs who made the remarks against the Supreme Court are repeat offenders and that the BJP chief’s clarification carries little meaning.

“The distancing of the outgoing BJP President from the atrocious remarks made by 2 BJP MPs on the Chief Justice of India carries little meaning. These MPs are repeat offenders when it comes to hate speech and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals,” the Congress leader said in a post on X.

“The outgoing BJP President’s clarification is nothing but damage control. It will fool nobody. This is Entire Political Science reflecting itself as Entire Political Hypocrisy,” he added.

In an apparent reference to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s criticism of the Supreme Court, Ramesh questioned the BJP president’s silence.

“But the outgoing BJP President is totally silent on equally unacceptable remarks on the judiciary that are continually made by one of its very distinguished appointees to a high Constitutional position. What does he have to say about these remarks? Does the BJP subscribe to them?” he asked.

What did Nishikant Dubey say?

Speaking to a news agency, the controversial BJP MP had questioned the Supreme Court’s verdict in several cases, including homosexuality and the recent directions to the President of India regarding bills.

“There was an Article 377 in which homosexuality was a big crime. The Trump administration has said that there are only two sexes in this world, either male or female…Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain or Sikh, all believe that homosexuality is a crime. One fine morning, the Supreme Court said that we abolish this case,” Dubey said.

He further added: “Article 141 says that the laws we make, the judgments we give, are applicable from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Article 368 states that Parliament has the authority to enact all laws, and the Supreme Court has the power to interpret the law. The top court is asking the President and Governor to tell them what they have to do regarding the Bills.

”When the Ram Mandir, Krishna Janmabhoomi, or Gyanvapi issue arises, you (SC) say, ‘Show us the paper’. Mughals ke aane ke baad jo Masjid banne hai unke liye keh raho ho paper kaha se dikhao.”

Another BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said: ”There is an apprehension among the public that when Dr BR Ambedkar wrote the Constitution, the rights of the Legislative and Judiciary were clearly written…According to the Constitution of India, no one can direct the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The President has already given her assent to it. No one can challenge the President, as the President is supreme.”

JP Nadda’s clarification

As the remarks made by Dubey triggered a controversy, the BJP chief issued a clarification late on Saturday night. He said the BJP has nothing to do with the remarks made by Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with nor supports such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements,” he said.