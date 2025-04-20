US Vice-President Vance arrives on Monday for crucial talks with PM

US Vice President J D Vance will arrive here on Monday on a four-day official visit to India during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders on a range of issues, including the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

On his maiden trip to India, Mr Vance will be accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, and their three children.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the US leader will land in India at 1000 hrs tomorrow morning.

Mr Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the famous Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi and also visit a shopping complex.

The American leader is scheduled to meet PM Modi in the evening. The two leaders are expected to focus on an early finalisation of the proposed BTA as well as on ways to boost the overall trajectory of bilateral ties.

The talks are significant as they take place in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s proposal for reciprocal tariffs.

After the talks, the PM will host dinner in honour of the American Vice-President and his delegation.

Mr Vance and his family will be in Jaipur on Tuesday, where they will visit a number of historical sites, including the Amer Fort. In the afternoon, the US leader is scheduled to address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre.

Mr Vance and his family will begin their visit to Agra on the morning of April 23 to tour the iconic Taj Mahal and other monuments.

According to the MEA, the visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations and the implementation of the outcomes of the India-US Joint Statement issued on February 13 during the PM’s visit to Washington. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Mr Vance’s visit coincides with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s trip to the US during which she is scheduled to meet several key figures in the Trump administration.

A high-level team of Indian officials is also leaving for Washington to advance discussions on the BTA.