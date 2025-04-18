Unseasonal rain, thunderstorms wreak havoc in UP, 15 dead

Unseasonal rains in Uttar Pradesh wreaked havoc in Purvanchal during the past 24 hours claiming at least 15 lives.

Six deaths have occurred in Ayodhya alone when a thunderstorm overturned a tractor-trolley on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. Three women were buried alive while three other women lost their lives in wall collapse.

In Barabanki, five people, including a six-year-old child, died after a tin shed blown by strong winds came crashing down on them while six others were injured. Four persons, one each in Amethi, Maharajganj, Gonda, and Basti, fell prey to lightning.

In view of the havoc caused by rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the administration to remain alert. He assured that there was no need to worry since the government had started relief and rescue work in the affected areas. He told the officials to get into the field and keep an eye on relief work. In the event of waterlogging, make arrangements for the flow of drain water.

The chief minister exhorted the officials to carry out a survey of the loss of crops in the rain-affected areas and send its report to him as soon as possible so that the farmers could be compensated for their losses at the earliest.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility that the rain and thunderstorms will continue till late in the evening in 37 districts of eastern UP. Winds can blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph. There is also a possibility of hailstorm in some districts.

On Thursday, 13 cities, including Ayodhya, Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Amethi, and Lakhimpur received heavy rains. Hailstorms were witnessed in Ayodhya and Gonda. Trees were uprooted at many places along the highway leading to disruption of vehicular movement.