Bombshell found in Haryana’s Panchkula

“It(bombshell) was found in the MDC Sector-6 area of Panchkula. It was found during road construction work. A bomb disposal squad has been called. It’s an old military shell and we’ve written to the army. It will be defused in the morning,” said SHO(station house officer) Sushil Kumar on Tuesday.

