Bomb threat message written on a tissue paper found in a London-Delhi flight

Passengers were in panic after a Delhi-bound Vistara Airlines flight from London received a bomb threat, the police said here on Wednesday.

A written note was found in the lavatory of the flight. The message on a tissue paper that read, “Bomb in this flight”, was found by a passenger who alerted the staff about the same, added a police official. The flight landed safely at 11:45 am at the Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI) and all the 290 passengers onboard the aircraft were deboarded.

Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection of the flight was conducted and no suspicious items were found, added the police.

Earlier on September4, An Air India flight enroute to Visakhapatnam from Delhi received a similar bomb threat, but it was found to be a hoax after a thorough scrutiny on landing at Visakhapatnam.