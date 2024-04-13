Bollywood tadka’ missing in UP during LS polls campaigning this time

Politics and glamor world have been together for a long time and were seen as two sides of the same coin.

The trick of gathering crowd in the elections with the help of film personalities is also old and tested, but this time Bollywood’s efforts are not visible in the UP elections so far visible in the first phase of elections.

Political parties have given more importance to personalities with political influence than film faces.

According to poll experts, the elections attracted huge crowds due to the campaigning of superstars and popular TV stars in the past among the youth.

Many candidates find their way to victory only through the presence of Bollywood stars.

But this time, if we look at the list of star campaigners of major parties for the first phase of election campaign, only the names of Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan will be visible, who are related to the film world.

Both of them have also been made star campaigners not because of their glamor but because of political activism. It has been more than 25 years since both Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan entered politics.

While Hema Malini is contesting from Mathura seat on BJP ticket, which goes to poll in the second phase, Jaya Bachchan is SP Rajya Sabha member.

BJP did not take the help of Bhojpuri stars like Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Yadav Nirahua and Ravi Kishan to woo voters in the first phase of elections. BJP has given tickets to actress Kangana Ranaut and Bollywood’s ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, they have also been kept out of the list of star campaigners at present.

Though Hema Malini has been named in the star campaigners list of BJP but she was only concentrating in her Mathura constituency. Similarly Jaya Bachchan is engaged in Mainpuri seat, where Dimple Yadav is SP candidate.

Politics has an old connection with the film world. Late SP leader Amar Singh, who was the National General Secretary of SP, had considerable influence in the corridors of Bollywood. He made Jaya Prada MP from UP. Then he got Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt to campaign in favor of SP.

Amitabh Bachchan also won elections from Allahabad seat in 80s while Raj Babbar won Firozabad seat.

Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan is also a BJP MP from Gorakhpur. Jayaprada, who has contested elections from Rampur several times, is missing from the electoral scene this time.

In the last elections, many stars like film actress Nagma, Chunky Pandey, Govinda, Ameesha Patel, Shamita Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha shone in the election atmosphere of UP for a long time, but this time they are out of the picture.

Several Bollywood stars tried their luck in UP and particularly from Lucknow.

Nafisa Ali, Poonam Sinha , Raj Babbar , Javed Jaffri were among some who contested from Uttar Pradesh.