Body of missing soldier recovered from terrorist hideout

The body of an Army man, who had been missing along with Maj Ashish Dhonchak since the encounter broke out at Kokernag in the Anantnag district on 13 September, was recovered by the troops on Monday. He has been identified as Pradeep Kumar.

The body of the soldier was recovered during a combing operation on the hillside where the terrorists were hiding.

With this, the number of casualties onthe security forces in the Garole Kokarnag encounter rose to five, including a colonel, a major, a depury superintendent of police (DSP), and two soldiers.

Pradeep Kumar had gone missing during the encounter. his body is being transported back.

Meanwhile, the encounter has entered its sixth day on Tuesday.