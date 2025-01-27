Bodoland lottery results out (January 27, 2025): Assam’s lucky winners announced

The Bodoland Lottery, a favorite among Assam residents, has released its results for today, January 27, 2025.

Known for its exciting cash prizes and daily draws, this lottery operates under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and adheres to government regulations, ensuring a fair and transparent system.

The Bodoland Lottery offers several well-loved schemes that attract participants across the state. These include:

– Singam Series: Morning, Day, and Evening draws.

– Rosa Series

– Thangam Series

Each series is conducted at designated times, providing multiple opportunities for participants to test their luck.

The winning ticket numbers are published online and at authorized lottery centers. Participants can easily verify their tickets by visiting the official website or checking the results displayed at licensed outlets.

While the Bodoland Lottery is a thrilling opportunity to win substantial prizes, it’s important to approach it responsibly. Lottery participation can be addictive, so players should set limits and treat it as a form of entertainment rather than a financial strategy.

This information is provided solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute financial advice or encouragement to participate in the lottery.

Good luck to all participants, and remember to play responsibly!