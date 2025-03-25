Bodoland Lottery results March 25, 2025: Check winning numbers now!

Lottery enthusiasts across Assam are eagerly waiting for today’s (March 25, 2025) Bodoland Lottery results. The Assam State Lottery, which is conducted daily, will announce its winning numbers in three draws—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM IST. If you have purchased a ticket, this could be your chance to win big!

The Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular government-run lotteries in India, attracting thousands of participants every day. With an entry ticket priced at just ₹2, it gives players the opportunity to win cash prizes, including a jackpot of up to ₹1 crore.

Advertisement

Bodoland Lottery March 25, 2025: Draw details

Here are the key details for today’s lottery draw:

Advertisement

– Lottery Name: Assam State Bodoland Lottery

– Draw Code: 20th Draw

Draw Names:

– Singam Kuil

– Rosa Deer

– Thangam Nallaneram

– Kumaran Vishnu

– Swarnalaxmi

– Vairam

– Mani

– Lion Draw

– First Prize: Up to ₹1,00,00,000

– Draw Timings: 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM

Each of these draws is conducted under government supervision, ensuring transparency and fairness.

How to check the Bodoland Lottery results?

The official Assam State Lottery website will update the winning numbers 15-30 minutes after each draw. If you have purchased a ticket from an authorized stall, you can check the official website for results at the designated times.

Step-by-step guide to check results online

1. Visit the official Assam State Lottery website.

2. Look for the Bodoland Lottery Result section.

3. Click on the draw time you participated in (12 PM, 3 PM, or 7 PM).

4. Match your ticket number with the winning numbers displayed.

If your number is listed, congratulations! You are a winner. If not, don’t be discouraged—there’s always another chance in the next draw.

Missed checking past results? No worries. The Assam State Lottery website also provides an archive of previous winning numbers. This allows players to verify older tickets and cross-check results.