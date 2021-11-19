Bodies of two civilians killed in Hyderpora encounter exhumed for being handed over to their kin

The J&K administration on Thursday evening exhumed bodies of Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul, two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter, for handing them over to their kin for burial with Islamic rituals, sources said.

The bodies were exhumed in north Kashmir’s Handwara and are likely to be handed over to their families later in the night.

Sources said the bodies were exhumed under the supervision of Tehsildar Handwara in the presence of a team of doctors. The bodies are being sent to Srinagar for handing these to the families.

Sources said that families have been asked to limit the funeral to a few people only. Also, restrictions have been imposed in the area to maintain “law and order”.

The families of the duo contested police claims and had been demanding their bodies for “proper” burial.

The bodies, under police security, were being moved to Srinagar from Handwara where they were initially buried.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had this morning ordered a magisterial enquiry into the encounter in which it was alleged that two innocent civilians were gunned down along with Pakistani and local terrorists.

Kashmir parties sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the return of bodies of civilians to their kin for proper burial.