Bodies of JCO, jawan found in Poonch, death toll of soldiers increases to nine

Not a single terrorist has so far been killed.

SNS | Jammu | October 16, 2021 8:30 pm

Poonch, Mendhar area, Indian Army

Jammu and Kashmir, Oct 15 (ANI): Security personnel in action near the site of an encounter between militants and security forces at the Bhatadorin area, in Poonch on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Bodies of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a jawan were on Saturday found in the Poonch’s Mendhar area increasing the number of Army soldiers death toll to nine in the encounter that was continuing for the past six days.

The JCO Subedar Ajay Singh and the jawan Naik Harendra Singh were missing since Thursday and their bodies were found this afternoon during a massive search operation.

A defence spokesman said that communication with the two soldiers was disrupted during a fierce gunfight on 14 October.

The army was trying to track down terrorists involved in the killing of the Army soldiers.

Earlier on 11 October, five Army personnel, including a JCO, were killed when terrorists ambushed

a patrol party in Surankote forest. There was an exchange of fire between the Army search parties and the fleeing terrorists in the adjoining Thanamandi forest in Rajouri the same day. Two soldiers lost their lives when the encounter broke out again on Thursday.

The forest area of Mendhar along the LOC has been under tight security cordon since Thursday, when riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh, both from Uttarakhand, were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Nar Khas forest.

TAGS :

