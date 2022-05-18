B’luru girl students’ indulge in street fight, video goes viral

An incident of girl students’ of a reputed school in Bengaluru indulging in street fighting in full public view went viral on Wednesday.

Unverified video depicting students in uniform fighting, kicking, and pulling each other’s hair has gone popular on social media.

The two groups are seen bickering for a long time in the video before one of them abruptly steps forward to take the baseball bat, sparking a brawl between them.

The females are seen falling and rolling over steps in the footage. One is struck by the iron grill and is subsequently led away by her pals with a bleeding nose.

However, the specific motive for the event has yet to be determined, and no police report has been filed. The exact date and time of the incident are likewise unknown. The jurisdictional Ashoknagar police in Bengaluru stated that they are unaware of the situation.

The prestigious school’s administration has likewise remained silent about the incident. The two groups argued over the subject of boyfriends, according to information obtained from sources.

The boy had brought one of the females out without his girlfriend’s knowledge, who attended the same school. According to sources, the girlfriend who found out about it interrogated the girl, and the situation escalated into violence.