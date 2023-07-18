The opposition leaders on Tuesday expressed concerns over misuse of the constitutional provisions by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the opposition meeting, the leaders expressed optimism that they will deliver a message of unity towards saving India’s democratic values.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) said that the meeting is important because Narendra Modi got a chance to rule the country for 9 to 10 years.

“He has made a mess of almost every sector. He has created hatred amongst the people. The economy is in shambles. There is inflation and, unemployment. It is time the country gets rid of him. So, everyone needs to come together,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee said opined that: “I think this is a good and fruitful meeting. This is a concept of constructive decision.”

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah explained that the meeting is the continuation which started in Patna.

“I think it is important that we put up a united stand on everything that is going wrong in this country. Particularly, the way in which the Constitution is eroded, the way in which secular fabric is being undermined. All sensible parties should come together and unite,” Omar Abdullah said.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the country and democracy needs to be saved.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that country Constitution’s is under danger.

“The Gandhian country is being manipulated. All parties need to come together. The idea of India has to be saved,” Mehbooba said.

Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the meeting is necessary to save the country.

“People know how political leaders are targeted. I say two thirds of the people of the country are against the BJP. This time we are coming together to ensure the defeat of BJP,” he said.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said that India is under tremendous assault and it needs to be saved.