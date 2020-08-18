BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday lauds the Supreme Court’s move of dismissing the petition seeking the transfer of funds from PM CARES to NDRF.

He launched an attack on Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that the apex court’s decision is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi and his band of ‘rent a cause’ activists.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said, “The verdict by Supreme Court on PM CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi & his band of ‘rent a cause’ activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s rants have been repeatedly dismissed by the common man who has overwhelmingly contributed to PM CARES. With the highest court also pronouncing its verdict, will Rahul & his ‘rent a cause’ activist army mend their ways or embarrass themselves further?” he asked.

“The Gandhi family treated PMNRF as it’s personal fiefdom for decades & brazenly transferred citizens’ hard-earned money from PMNRF to its family trusts. The country very well know that the orchestrated smear campaign against PM CARES is an attempt by the Congress to wash its sins,” he added.

The Supreme Court has rejected the plea seeking the transfer of money for the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) saying that it cannot direct the government to do so and that funds collected by the PM Cares Fund are entirely different and that these are funds of charitable trusts.

The petition was filed by the NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation seeking the transfer of the fund from PM CARES – which was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The NGO, in its petition, has claimed the Centre was “refraining from divulging information” about the money “contributed to the PM CARES Fund till date.