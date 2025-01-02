Blinkit announces launch of ‘ambulance in 10 minutes service’

Quick commerce platform Blinkit on Thursday announced the launch of its ambulance in 10 minutes service. The company called the move as a beginning of its efforts to enhance emergency medical access.

Albinder Dhindsa, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Blinkit, on the social media platform X said, “As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app.” He also added that the company has launched five ambulances in the city of Gurugram starting today as it looks for expansion opportunities in other areas.

“The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a BLS ambulance through the @letsblinkit app,” he said in his post titled — Ambulance in 10 minutes.

The newly launched Blinkit ambulances will be equipped with medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, monitors, and stretchers, among other essential medical tools.“Our ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections,” said the CEO. Each ambulance will also have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver who will be equipped to deliver service, it added.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to Dhindsa’s post saying, “Congratulations Albi! Very well thought-out use case. Expecting it to become fully commercially successful and solve the ambulance issue in many more cities.”