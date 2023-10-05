Blinded in the worship of one family, Congress has become anti-India: PM

Dubbing the successive Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh as utterly corrupt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that the saffron party is so blinded in the worship of one family that from anti-BJP, it has now become anti-India.

“They (the Congress) are so engrossed in selfish pursuits that they have begun raising doubts on the achievements made by our country,” Mr. Modi said while addressing a huge gathering at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh this afternoon during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of a memorial worth Rs 100 crore for Rani Durgavati on the late tribal queen’s 500th birth anniversary.

He alleged that the Congress was involved in numerous scams during its long rule in the country. “When we came to power in 2014, we got more than 11 crore fake names removed from various government offices. These were the names of people who were never born but the Congress leaders were siphoning off money meant for various welfare schemes in their names,” the PM asserted.

Advertisement

“We carried out a cleanliness drive there too,” Mr. Modi pointed out. As a result of the cleansing of the system of the Congress party’s corruption, more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore is now actually reaching all the intended beneficiaries.

He said a Congress PM had once said that out of one rupee sent from New Delhi, only 15 paisas reached the intended beneficiaries. 85 paisas were being stolen during the Congress rule, he added.

“I will not allow anyone to eat the poor’s money, nor will I allow the Congress leaders to fill up their coffers anymore,” the PM averred.

He said that Congress has become very angry and desperate because the flow of its corruption money and commission has stopped. “As a result, they (the Congress) have started abusing not just the BJP but the country too,” the PM said.

“The Congress is ready to believe what is said by terrorists and enemies of our nation, but it questions what our brave soldiers say,” the PM alleged. “Our scientists made the best vaccine against COVID-19 in the world, but the Congress leaders pointed fingers at that too,” he maintained. “They are even mocking the celebrations of the country during the Azadi ka Amritkaal,” he said.

He accused the Congress of not giving due credit to many heroes and great personalities, particularly tribals, who devoted and sacrificed their lives for the country.

“The country did not get freedom because of just one family and the nation has not become developed due to just one family,” the PM pointed out. He said the BJP has focused on giving due credit to all sections of the society for the achievements and sacrifices made for the nation.

“One of our top priorities is to provide smoke-free kitchens to the mothers and sisters through our Ujjwala gas yojana,” the PM informed. “The Congress did not care about the health and well being of women,” he charged.

“We had reduced the price of domestic gas cylinders by Rs 400 on Rakshabandhan and we have now reduced it further by Rs 100 in view of Diwali and the festive season,” the PM informed. “The total reduction of Rs 500 in the gas cylinder means that women will now get gas cylinders for Rs 600,” he said.

He asserted that the union BJP government is focusing on the welfare and benefit of all sections of society. He said the government has spent Rs three lakh crore to provide free ration to the poor, Rs 70000 crore for free treatment to five crore families under the Ayushman scheme and Rs 2.5 lakh crore for Samman nidhi to farmers.

“The price of a Urea bag in the world is Rs 3000 but it sells for less than Rs 300 in India,” the PM claimed, adding the government had spent Rs eight lakh crore for that.

The PM asserted that the BJP is a government for the poor and its aim is to give priority to the poor.

With the upcoming assembly elections in MP in mind, Mr Modi called upon the people, specially the youth, to make the right decision in ensuring a bright future and developed MP.

“The next few years are crucial for Madhya Pradesh and you must ensure that the pace of development is not disturbed or broken in any way,” the PM said. He said the BJP would continue to take MP on the path to progress in all fields. He urged the new voters to choose wisely so that their children and future generations witness MP as one of the most developed states in India.

The PM digitally and virtually dedicated to the public and laid the foundation stones of various development works and schemes worth Rs 12600 crore in Madhya Pradesh from the venue. Mr Modi arrived on the stage in a road show standing in an open jeep along with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

The crucial state assembly elections in MP will be held in November this year.