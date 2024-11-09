BJYM workers protest after CID probe into missing ‘Samosa’ meant for Himachal CM

Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha workers on Saturday took out a ‘Samosa’ march in Shimla, following CID probe into the missing Indian snack allegedly meant for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

The protest erupted after a CID investigation that was allegedly reported following the missing Samosas and cake ordered from a five-star hotel in Shimla that was meant to be served to the Chief Minister, who had visited the CID Headquarters on October 21 to inaugurate the cyber wing station.

The CID investigation revealed that the refreshments were mistakenly served to his staff.

Strongly condemning the incident BJYM, State president Tilak Raj said that the state government is facing severe criticism in the entire country for the alleged Samosa investigation case.

The BJYM workers distributed Samosas on this occasion and also raised slogans against the Congress government in the state headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“Sukhu ka Samosa kisne khaya(Who ate Sukhu’s Samosa), Samosa Sarkar Murdabad (down with Samosa government),” they chanted.

They also demanded Sukhu’s resignation.

Taking a swipe at the Sukhu led government Tilak Raj alleged that the corrupt government’s brain has also become corrupt.

“The people of the state are troubled. The youth are waiting for jobs and unemployment is increasing. However, this Congress government is worried about the Chief Minister’s samosas going missing. A CID probe has brought embarrassment making the state a laughing stock in the country,” he claimed.

All this has happened because of the Congress government that has also been in the spotlight for imposing toilet tax in the state, he blamed.

Taking a dig at Sukhu’s slogan of ‘Vayavastha Parivartan’, he said that this is perhaps the kind of system change of the state government that is happening in the state.

“Law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, but the government is only concerned about the Samosas of the Chief Minister, nothing is going right in the state. Drugs allegedly coming from the neighboring states are ruining the new generation of Himachal,” he alleged.

He claimed that in a recent survey involving 7,500 school children of 204 schools it was found that many school children are falling prey to drugs. Around 9.02 percent of teenagers are taking drugs through injection. “Out of 1,170 youth aged 15 to 30 years are admitted in de-addiction centers, about 35 were addicted to Chitta. But the government is not concerned about this,” he alleged.