BJP’s stand on NC-Congress-PDP nexus with Pakistan vindicated: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday alleged that a nexus exists between Pakistan and the so-called mainstream parties of J&K, National Conference, Congress, and the PDP. He claimed that this connection stands exposed following a statement by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

“The cat is out of the bag and the BJP’s stand has been vindicated following the statement by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif,” Jitendra Singh told media persons here.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that Pakistan, along with the NC, Congress, and PDP, is aligned in its efforts to restore Article 370.

Dr Singh said that the BJP has consistently maintained that the NC, Congress, and PDP work on the directions of Pakistan.

“Our stand has now been vindicated by the statement from Pakistan’s Defence Minister, he said, adding, “In previous elections, boycott calls used to come from Pakistan, and these parties used to form government with just 5% to 8% voter turnout.”

The boycott calls during elections and the victory of NC, Congress, and PDP leaders with a mere 8% voting also clearly indicate that these boycotts were a part of a deeply rooted nexus between Pakistan and these so-called mainstream parties, Dr JItendra said.

He said that the NC is responsible for militancy and unrest in Kashmir. “The NC and Congress rigged the 1987 elections, which led to the onset of unrest and militancy in Kashmir,” he added.

He said that these parties again want to push J&K back into an era of unrest and militancy, but the BJP will not allow this to happen. NC, Congress, and PDP owe an explanation to the nation, he said.