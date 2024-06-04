BJP’s Sidharth Nath Singh congratulates TDP chief Naidu

BJP’s Sidharth Nath Singh congratulated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on NDA’s victory on Tuesday. Naidu is tipped to be appointed as the convenor of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) . After two decades, Naidu is all set to play a significant role in national politics.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Naidu after the regional party swept the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

Naidu is all set to be the chief minister of the southern state for the fourth time.

Agency reports also claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah also had a word with the TDP leader.

The TDP is in alliance with the BJP-led NDA at the Centre. The party is leading in 16 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The TDP is leading in 133 out of 175 assembly Constituencies in the state.

With the BJP leading in 238 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats and the opposition-backed INDIA alliance surging ahead in 225 seats, the TDP seems to hold a considerable sway.

TDP sources, however, said they will stay with the NDA.