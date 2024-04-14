BJP’s ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ manifesto is out: Check key highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll manifesto called ‘Sankalp Patra’ at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking at the manifesto launch event, Modi said BJP’s manifesto will “empower all the four strong pillars of developed India — Youth, women, poor and farmers”.

Claiming that the saffron party implemented every point of its manifesto as a guarantee on the ground, Modi said the BJP would implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country if elected to power for the third straight term.

He also promised that the free ration scheme will continue for the next five years if he retains power.

Below are the key highlights of BJP’s poll manifesto:

1. People above 75 years of age and transgenders will be brought under the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

2.The limit of loans under MUDRA Yojana will be increased to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.

3. If re-elected, the BJP will expand the Vande Bharat Trains to every corner of the country. Three models of Vande Bharat train –Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chair Car and Vande Bharat Metro — will run across the country.

4. The BJP will work towards realising the idea of One Nation, One Election in the next five years. A committee to explore the possibilities of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls has already submitted its report.

5. PM Modi said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is necessary in the interest of the country and the BJP will bring the UCC.

6. PM Modi said that in the next five years, the BJP will work towards reducing the electricity bills of crores of families to zero. A solar rooftop scheme in this regard has already been announced.

7. Modi said that the BJP will strengthen the foundation of 21st century India through three kinds of infrastructure – 1) social infrastructure, 2) digital infrastructure, 3) physical infrastructure.

8. The BJP has also announced expansion of PM Awas Yojna, and PM Ujjwala Yojna to ensure the poor are provided with quality housing and clean cooking gas.

9. The saffron party said that it will work with the state governments to facilitate sacred pilgrimage for senior citizens.

10. The party has also promised to promote start-up ecosystem in tier -2 and tier -3 cities to generate high-value employment opportunities.