BJP’s dig at Rahul following Mamata’s remarks on INDIA bloc

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indicated her willingness to lead the INDIA bloc, the BJP leaders on Saturday said it highlights a lack of confidence among alliance partners in the Congress leader’s leadership.

The reaction of saffron party leaders came after Mamata expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Opposition bloc and indicated her readiness to lead it if given the opportunity. She said, while she would not leave Bengal, she could ensure the smooth functioning of the alliance from there. Her remarks followed TMC MP Kirti Azad’s call for Mamata to be made the head of the INDIA bloc.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari said the INDIA bloc leader does not believe in the leadership of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and claimed that the alliance itself calls Rahul Gandhi a “childish person.”

“No leader of the INDI alliance believes in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The INDI alliance believes that Rahul Gandhi is a political failure… Sometimes Akhilesh Yadav says he is the leader, sometimes Mamata Banerjee says she is the leader, sometimes Stalin says he is the leader and everyone says in one voice that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not the leader. We do not call Rahul Gandhi a childish person, the INDI alliance calls Rahul Gandhi a childish person,” Bhandari told a news agency.

Meanwhile, BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh said the alliance and Congress have completely succumbed under the weight of Rahul Gandhi.”This is a power struggle between people who do not match with each other. The alliance and Congress have completely succumbed under the weight of Rahul Gandhi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are nothing more than a liability. The sole purpose of the INDI bloc is to ensure political placement and protect a corrupt clan,” Chugh remarked.

Meanwhile, reacting to the West Bengal CM’s remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said they also want Mamata Banerjee to be a major partner of the INDIA bloc, adding that they will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.”We know this opinion of Mamata ji. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA alliance. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata,” Sanjay Raut said while addressing a press conference.

The NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, reacting to Mamata’s statement, said, “Mamata Banerjee is absolutely an integral part of the INDIA alliance. In a vibrant democracy, the Opposition has a big role and responsibility, so if she wants to take more responsibility, we will be very happy.”