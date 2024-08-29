BJP’s departure from UP is certain in 2027: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has called on party workers to prepare for the forthcoming assembly by-elections in 10 seats with the main target being the assembly elections to be held in 2027 as they have to fight the BJP with full caution by strengthening the organisation to the booth level.

“Samajwadi Party has defeated BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and everyone knows very well that only Samajwadi Party will defeat BJP in the coming elections also. BJP’s departure is certain in 2027 from UP,” he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a large gathering of SP workers and officials here at the party headquarters on Thursday.

He said incidents like West Bengal are happening in Uttar Pradesh too. “Girls are being murdered. Law and order is in disarray. There has been a continuous increase in crimes. The Samajwadi government had created Dial 1090 Women Power Line service which helped in curbing crimes against women but BJP made it ineffective,” he alleged.

The SP president said the silence of the BJP government on the mysterious death of two girls in Farrukhabad is disturbing. “BJP raises its voice in Opposition-ruled states only for political gains, but on BJP-ruled states, it sits with its shut mouth, eyes, ears and all doors of morality closed in case of crimes against women,” he said.

He said the entire administrative system in UP is in disarray. Corruption is rampant up to the police station and tehsil level. The government does not want to provide jobs. Several lakh police personnel have been left out of recruitment. The problem of recruitment of teachers is stuck. The BJP intends to make youth delivery boys. Due to lack of livelihood and employment, the youth are committing suicide due to depression, he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav said bulldozers are being used illegally. Ignoring the law, arbitrary demolition of houses, especially of a particular section, is taking place. The BJP is playing with the system.

The SP chief further said that the state chief minister is shocked by the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and there is panic in the entire BJP.

“The chief minister is destroying the dignity of the constitutional post every day with light statements. Yogi ji has lost the trust of the public. The public is tired of hearing their lies and fake nonsense. They are no longer going to be misled by them. The chief minister has not done any work during the seven years of governance except poisoning and defaming the Samajwadi Party and misusing power. The public has understood their lust for power. In the coming elections the public will pack their bags,” he said.