BJP writes to EC against Rahul’s remarks on Constitution in Maharashtra polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP on Monday filed a complaint with Election Commission of India (ECI) against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Constitution during the poll campaigning in the state.

The BJP’s delegation was led by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Talking to reporters after meeting the EC officials, he said, “A delegation of the BJP met the Chief Election Commissioner today. We told him that on 6th November, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tried to lie once again for Maharashtra Election, he attempted to pit states against each other, he waved the Constitution and lied again that the BJP is about to destroy the Constitution.”

“This is false. We said that this should be stopped. We also told the Commission that Rahul Gandhi is habitual in doing this and is not deterring from this despite warnings and notices.We said that an FIR be lodged against Rahul Gandhi under sec 353 of BNS,” he said.

The party MP Arun Singh said the Congress is disappointed because they are seeing their defeat in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP is going to win the elections. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is frustrated with this so he is doing unnecessary drama that the Constitution of India is in danger. He is trying to raise conflicts between Maharashtra and Gujarat.”

He said the ECI has given notice to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and warned them not to tell lies and stop saying that the Constitution is in danger. Still, they are doing the same thing. So we have asked the ECI to take stringent actions against them,” he added.