BJP workers will raise party flag from Panchayat to Parliament: Kiran Singh Deo

After his party’s remarkable performance in the recent state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Chhattisgarh BJP President Kiran Singh Deo announced a strategic shift to the upcoming urban local body and three-tier panchayat elections.

During a press conference on Friday at Ekatma Parisar, Deo underscored the heightened enthusiasm and confidence among party workers, fueled by the pivotal extended state executive committee meeting held on July 10.

He noted that the central leadership’s decision to hold extended state executive meetings nationwide, in the wake of the elections, resulted in a large gathering in Chhattisgarh.

The extensive meeting, held at Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, was unprecedented in scale, with Mandal presidents among the invitees. Over 1,500 key officials, including national figures such as Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, National Joint General Secretary Shiv Prakash, and State In-Charge Nitin Nabin, attended the meeting.

Stating that the meeting greatly boosted the morale and commitment of our workers,” the state BJP chief said, “We are determined to extend our reach from Parliament to the panchayats, ensuring the BJP’s potent and active presence among the people.”

Deo outlined an ambitious action plan, which includes extended district executive meetings from July 15 to 20, 2024, followed by extended Mandal executive meetings from July 21 to 25, 2024. Throughout the monsoon season, the “One Tree for Mother” campaign will see each booth planting 51 trees. On July 21, workers will honour their gurus on Guru Purnima and visit temples.

“Mann Ki Baat” broadcast on July 28 will be listened to collectively. Harela festival celebrations, including various competitions, will be held on August 4 at local levels. Women’s wing events promoting “Green Chhattisgarh” will take place on August 7, and the World Tribal Day on August 9 will highlight tribal contributions.

Teacher’s Day on September 5 will honour educators, followed by Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations on September 16. From September 17-29, a service fortnight will mark PM Modi’s birthday, focusing on community service activities, culminating in another “Mann Ki Baat” listening event on September 29.

On the reorganisation of corporations and the state cabinet, Deo clarified that these decisions lie with the chief minister and the party’s national leadership. “The BJP’s commitment to transparency and good governance remains unwavering,” Deo said and added, “Our focus is on delivering effective, corruption-free administration and ensuring the welfare of the people.”