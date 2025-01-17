Kiran Singh Deo re-elected as BJP State Prez amid speculations of Chh’garh Cabinet inclusion

Kiran Singh Deo has been re-elected as the BJP state president in Chhattisgarh, marking his second consecutive term. His reappointment comes amidst earlier speculations of his possible inclusion in Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s cabinet.

However, shifting political dynamics have resulted in Singh Deo continuing to lead the party organisation.

Advertisement

A first-time MLA from Jagdalpur constituency, Singh Deo has emerged as a prominent leader from the general category, joining the ranks of Lakhiram Agrawal and Dr Raman Singh, who previously served as BJP state presidents from the same category.

Advertisement

Sources reveal that Singh Deo’s induction into the cabinet was under serious consideration, with the central leadership largely in favour. However, dissent within the party, particularly from senior leader and Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, reportedly influenced the decision. Kashyap, a heavyweight leader from Bastar, was reportedly concerned about the political ramifications of Singh Deo’s inclusion, which could have intensified competition within the region.

Party insiders suggest that Kashyap’s reservations stem from Singh Deo’s rising stature in Bastar, especially after his debut win in the assembly elections. The rivalry between the two leaders has been further highlighted by a recent controversy involving forest department officials visiting Singh Deo’s residence, which reportedly irked Kashyap.

The BJP’s decision to retain Singh Deo as the state president reflects its strategy to maintain organisational stability while addressing regional and caste-based equations. Singh Deo’s leadership is seen as a unifying factor, particularly in light of the challenges posed by the Congress in tribal-dominated Bastar.

Singh Deo’s reappointment also underscores his growing prominence as a general-category leader in a state where caste dynamics play a crucial role in political calculations. His leadership tenure has been marked by efforts to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence and mobilise support across diverse demographics.

Singh Deo’s political journey has not been without challenges. His re-election comes against the backdrop of growing speculation about his role in the state’s political landscape. Some party members viewed his potential cabinet inclusion as an opportunity to expand his influence, while others feared it might disrupt the existing power balance especially in Bastar.

Kiran Singh Deo’s second term as BJP state president will be closely watched, particularly as the party gears up for the local body elections. His leadership will play a critical role in countering the Congress’s influence and consolidating the BJP’s position in tribal-dominated regions like Bastar.

By entrusting Singh Deo with the responsibility of leading the party organisation again, the BJP has sent a clear message: the focus remains on strengthening its organisational base while navigating internal power dynamics. While the political landscape in Chhattisgarh continues to evolve, Singh Deo’s leadership will be pivotal in shaping the party’s future trajectory.