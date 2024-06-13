Sanvar_Raha_Chhattisgarh heralds six months of Sai Govt

As the Chhattisgarh government completed six months of its tenure under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai #Sanvar_Raha_Chhattisgarh started trending on social media platforms.

Praise for the achievements and development efforts of the Sai administration started pouring in from all quarters, including citizens and party supporters, under this hashtag.

Acknowledging the achievements of the state government, Senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ashok Bajaj said Chief Minister Sai has undertaken significant initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, addressing the Maoist issue, women empowerment and infrastructure development within just half a year.

The positive public reactions on social media indicate that Sai’s quick decision-making and strong administration are being well-received fostering optimism in the relationship between the public and the government.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Kiran Singh Deo expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on behalf of Chhattisgarh for Central allocation of ₹4,761.30 crore for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. He said this funding from the Center would go a long way in accelerating the efforts to fulfill the BJP’s commitment to the development of Chhattisgarh and the welfare of the people.

This way, he said PM Modi consistently demonstrated a deep connection with Chhattisgarh. Over the past decade, he provided approximately ₹4 lakh crore to the state from the Center’s exchequer. This has prompted the state government to focus on its commitments in keeping with the Modi’s assurances and thereby garner unprecedented public trust.

Deo hoped that the unwavering trust between the public and the BJP under PM Modi’s leadership would propel Chhattisgarh to new heights. If the prime minister continues to prioritise Chhattisgarh, the development of the state would further accelerate in times to come.