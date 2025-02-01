Chhattisgarh BJP lauds budget

Chhattisgarh’s BJP leaders have hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as a transformative blueprint to position India as a global economic powerhouse by 2047, with sweeping measures targeting farmers, the middle class, youth, and marginalized communities. State BJP President Kiran Singh Deo and Finance Minister OP Chaudhary lauded the budget’s focus on inclusive growth, technological innovation, and rural empowerment, asserting it aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Developed India.”

Deo emphasized the synergy between the BJP-led Central and state governments- “This budget ensures no one is left behind. Farmers, youth, women, and tribal communities will see unprecedented progress. Chhattisgarh, with its rich resources and tribal heritage, will play a pivotal role in India’s rise.”

Chaudhary highlighted sector-specific impacts. As for MSME Growth, loan limits have doubled (Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore) for small businesses; Rs 5 lakh credit cards for micro-enterprises. As for Tech Innovation, Rs 500 crore has been allocated for three AI Excellence Centres to cement India’s global leadership in artificial intelligence. For Startups, a Rs 20 crore fund has been earmarked to fuel entrepreneurship, particularly in tier-2 cities like Raipur and Bilaspur. “From farm to AI, this budget is a bridge between tradition and modernity,” he added.

However, Congress leader Sushil Mourya remarked that “Farmers need timely MSP payments, not promises. Similarly, tribal welfare schemes must reach the grassroots without bureaucratic delays.”

Deo, in a conversation with The Statesman, said, “India’s global leadership is now inevitable.The budget’s emphasis on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Inclusive Growth) reflects India’s ambition to balance welfare with innovation. For Chhattisgarh, a state where 32% of the population is tribal and 70% relies on agriculture, the initiatives would redefine rural livelihoods, education, and industrial growth. This budget isn’t just numbers, it’s a moral contract with 140 crore Indians,” said he.